VIJAYAWADA, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 09:33 IST

RTC top brass fears current fiscal may not be rosy

Revenue from cargo service may come as a face-saver, says MD

The aggressive path of reforms undertaken by the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to overcome accumulated revenue loss notwithstanding, officials at the helm of the public transport giant fear that the current fiscal may not bring them good dividends.

Sources admit that this year the picture may not be rosy and hint at measures to bring in ‘financial discipline’ in the organisation. The RTC management, which has been honouring prompt payment of DA and other emoluments, may take a call now whether it can continue doing so.

The cargo service rolled out by the transport corporation as part of its efforts to earn additional revenue that may help the organisation wriggle out of the financial crisis, may prove to be a face-saver.

“We are expecting additional revenue of Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 100 crore on cargo service we have introduced recently. If this new line of business takes off, we may have some solace,” says APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Nanduri Sambasiva Rao.

Pushkarams expenditure

To cater to the transport needs of the lakhs of pilgrims who poured in from all parts of the State and outside, the RTC operated over 900 special buses which offered free commute to the visitors. In Godavari Pushkarams last year, the Corporation operated 200-250 free services and later received reimbursement from the government. This time too, the officials are expecting the government to reimburse the over Rs. 12 crore expenditure incurred on free bus services in Krishna Pushkarams. The fleet of RTC buses catered to the transport needs of nearly 1.5 crore pilgrims.

Rs. 45 crore extra revenue

Despite going out of way to provide comfort to the large pilgrim crowds by offering them free services, the organisation has earned Rs. 45 crore extra revenue on account of improved OR (Occupancy Ratio).

By providing a hassle-free commute to the pilgrims from bus stations and railway stations to the bathing ghats and vice versa, the RTC played a major role in the success of the Krishna Pushkarams.

As part of his resolve to galvanise the organisation out of financial crisis, Mr. Sambasiva Rao introduced a series of reforms that have changed the face of the public transport sector in a short span.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao, who is also the in-charge DGP, says his focus was completely on law and order during the Pushkarams. “I have shifted focus on RTC now and hopefully we will find ways to come out of this difficult phase,” says Mr. Sambasiva Rao.

