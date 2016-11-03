For the benefit of Ayyappa devotees, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate special buses to Sabarimala.

The buses can be booked on special hire basis at any APSRTC depot. The following is the tariff for these special services; Rs. 45 per km for Super Luxury, Rs. 44.50 per km for Ultra Luxury bus, Rs. 44 per km for Deluxe, Rs. 47 per km for Express, Rs. 40 per km for Telugu Velugu, Rs. 44 per km for Saptagiri Deluxe and Rs. 43 per km for Saptagiri Express service.

APSRTC Executive Director (O&M) said two Manikantas, two cooks and one attendant in addition to seating capacity of the bus will be permitted to travel free of cost. The RTC management will pay a commission of Rs. 500 per bus per day to the ATB agents/ guru swamis/ RTC Nestams for booking of special hire buses. Theses buses are equipped with audio and video facility besides special arrangements to transport the luggage of the devotees.