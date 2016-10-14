The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on Thursday released Rs.99.62 crore to AP-Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (AP-UFIDC) for the year 2016-17, for works taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The funds will be immediately disbursed to the eligible urban local bodies for improving civic infrastructure that includes roads, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, and storm water drains. The scheme is being implemented in 33 cities and towns in the State, including Amaravati. Vijayawada, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam find a place in the list of cities set for a major upgrade of infrastructure in the coming years.