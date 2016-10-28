Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said an action plan for increasing the per capita income of urban slum-dwellers from Rs. 36,000 to Rs.1.20 lakh by 2019 was being worked out. It is around Rs.1.42 lakh in the neighbouring States.

Addressing a meeting of the project directors of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) here on Thursday, Mr. Narayana said besides the bank linkage for uplifting them economically, vocational skills were being imparted to them.

Due emphasis was laid on improving the literacy rate.

The MEPMA was taking steps for extending loans amounting to Rs. 200 crore to street vendors to provide them the much-needed financial support.

Foundation courses were being offered in 110 urban local bodies to children studying in municipal schools to lay a strong foundation for their career, Mr. Narayana added. MEPMA Mission Director P. Chinnathataiah and others were present.