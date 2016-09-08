Minister for Cooperative Sector Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy has said the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) is extending Rs. 500 crore financial aid to strengthen the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in three districts in Andhra Pradesh.

At a review meeting held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Minister said the amount had been sanctioned for the societies in East Godavari, Kurnool and Chittoor districts. The NCDC officials are preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) on the functioning of the PACS in the three districts and on the scope for expansion of trading.

Financial aid would be given for five years and 50 per cent of the amount would be utilised for extending loans, 20 per cent as subsidy and 30 per cent as margin money for interest-free loans, he said.

Beneficiaries should repay the loans in instalments after three years. The amount can be used for constructing warehouses, marriage halls and shopping complexes for income generation to the societies. After observing the results in the three districts, the project would be extended to other districts, said Mr. Gopalakrishna Reddy.