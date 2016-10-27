Activists of Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), IFTU, CPI-ML, Virasam and other organisations demanded that the government order a thorough probe by a Supreme Court judge into the “killings” of Maoists at Andhra Odisha Border (AOB).

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, CLC Krishna district president T. Anjaneyulu and secretary R. Sridhar alleged that “killing” of Maoists was done at the behest of the State and Central governments, and demanded that criminal cases be booked against the Greyhounds personnel and the police officers involved in the “fake encounter.”

Dharna

Members of various associations will stage a dharna at Lenin Centre in the city on October 28, protesting against the brutal killings of the Maoist leaders and the dalam members, said Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State secretary P. Prasad, Pragathisheela Karmika Samakya leader Kondareddy and other leaders.

The leaders appealed to like-minded people to attend the dharna in large numbers.