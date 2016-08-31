GREAT GESTURE:Ranganath Nandhyal at the ICU which was inaugurated on Tuesday. —Photo: V. Raju

A 64-year-old retired English professor proved his love for his city and his parents by donating his retirement benefit of Rs.20 lakh for establishment of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit at the Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

Kesineni Srinivas, MP, inaugurated the ICU in the first floor of the hospital. It was established at a cost of Rs.45 lakh of which Rs. 20 lakh was donated by Ranganath Nandhyal. Tata Trusts shares the rest of the expenditure and also provides a staff of nine nurses and four paramedics for one year besides maintaining it for free.

“I wanted to contribute for my native place where my parents lived. I was born and brought up here. Through this I want to perpetuate the memory of my parents to whom I owe a lot,” Mr. Ranganath, former student of Andhra Loyola College and SKPVV Hindu High School told The Hindu speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration programme.

Mr. Ranganath worked in various government universities in the country and his children are settled in Gurgaon.

GGH Superintendent M. Jaganmohan Reddy said that the ICU equipped with ventilators and other advanced equipment had eight beds.

Both Tata Trusts and Mr. Ranganath funded the unit and it was orchestrated by an NGO, You See.