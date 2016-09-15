Authorities urged to construct itin middle of national highway

: Opposing the government’s proposal to acquire additional land for metro rail line alongside national highway, residents of Kanuru and Poranki on Wednesday asked the officials concerned to ensure that metro rail line came up within the path of the NH.

Speaking at the Social Impact Assessment survey held by the district administration regarding the metro rail project, residents said that they would lose out largely if they parted with their properties for the expansion of the NH and the metro rail project.

Vijayawada sub-collector G. Srijana, who chaired the meeting, asked locals to express their views on the proposed plan.

They requested the district administration and metro rail authorities to erect the metro rail posts in the middle of the highway which is already selected for expansion. They said that even the Delhi and Hyderabad metro projects did not acquire such a huge chunk of land.

“As part of the expansion of the NH into four lanes between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, we have to part with our properties. If the government wants more land for metro on one side of the road we will be losing almost everything,” said a property owner.

Bode advises caution

Local TDP legislator Bode Prasad also asked officials to ensure that issues raised by the locals were addressed before going ahead with the path of metro rail.

Alternatives should be considered to minimise the loss to the property owners, he added. The issues raised by the property owners and local leaders would be reported to the government for further planning.

Penamauru MRO Murali Krishna and residents from Kanuru and Poranki and others took part.