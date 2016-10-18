Upgraded system launched; Aadhaar card must

: Registration of new non-transport vehicles under the upgraded online system under which the process is completed at showrooms itself was launched in Krishna district on Monday. The system was introduced in July, but its implementation was hampered by technical issues.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E. Meera Prasad told The Hindu that nearly 18,000 vehicles had been registered till date on the basis of submission of Aadhaar cards, which had been made mandatory.

Aadhaar cards have to be produced without fail even if they do not contain the present residential address. In that case, the local address proofs have to be submitted.

SBI gateway

“Aadhaar-based registration has reduced the manual work drastically. Details like the vehicle specifications will be taken from the databases of manufacturers. Taxes can be paid through the SBI gateway. The customers get permanent registration numbers almost instantly,” said Mr. Prasad.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao launched the upgraded system in Guntur. He said customers would be saved from the hassles of applying for the registration at the offices of the Road Transport Authority (RTA).

DTC G.C. Raja Ratnam said the customer details are uploaded to the RTA offices and then temporary registration numbers are generated. Within 24 hours, the customer could get the permanent registration sent to his mail after the dealer sends details of his licence number and house address, etc.