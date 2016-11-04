While congratulating the Andhra Pradesh Government for its Ease-of-Doing-Business ranking, the A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation stated in a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that ground-level implementation needed a little push in conformity with the spirit of the policy guidelines to translate the proposals into actual businesses.

APCCIF president M. Murali Krishna said that the Chambers was excited to hear the good news of A.P.’s high ranking in the EODB indicators and it would not be possible without the initiatives taken by Mr. Naidu for removing multiple approval windows.