Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Regional Director (A.P and Telangana) M. Anuradha said the awareness programmes on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A) were not yielding the desired results owing to certain lapses in their conduct, and necessary action was to be taken for achieving a better outcome.

Participating as the chief guest in a a workshop on RMNCH+A organised by the Directorate of Field Publicity of the Government of India here on Thursday, Ms. Anuradha said the cooperation of the State-level officials was needed to achieve the goals, of which reducing the infant and maternal mortality rates was an important one.