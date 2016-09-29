: Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao has said that real estate, which has large potential for trade, needs more platforms to share information about best deals for the people. He was speaking at the launch of Vijayawadarealestate.net, a listing website of properties in the capital region.

He said Vijayawada was growing fast on all fronts, including manufacturing industries, import and export, education and tourism and infrastructure is key necessity.

Representatives of Property Central Online Pvt. Ltd which owns the website and others were present.