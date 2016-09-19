Timely response by police personnel, driven by Dial 100 service, saved the lives of two persons in the city.

According to a release, police said that a man who got stuck in the locks of Ryves canal near Jayaram Theatre on Saturday was rescued by a constable S. Jojibabu of Satyanarayanapuram.

The constable, who received information of the suffering man from a caller via police control room, plunged into action and reached the spot in no time. The victim was saved with the help of ropes.

In another case, a man attempting suicide was rescued by police at the control room and ground. At 4 p.m. a man dialled 100 and informed that he was about to jump into the Krishna river from the Prakasam Barrage.

The control room staff managed to keep him in conversation while passing on information to the cops near the barrage. The cops reached the man and took him into custody saving his life.

