The unfinished Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road with no median is leading to traffic issues during peak hours. —Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar.

Vehicles skid posing danger to motorists, streetlights have not been installed on Polyclinic Road

Many roads in the city got a complete makeover before the Krishna Pushkarams as the civic body went all out to complete works related to all the 56 roads selected for development with the funds allotted by the State government under the river fest budget.

But some of the roads left unfinished are drawing the ire of commuters.

The roads connecting the Mother Teresa junction in Siddhartha Nagar have been laid in haste before the commencement of the pushkarams and are not taken up even after four days after the completion of the event.

Lack of clarity over placement of the median in the Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, for which works began a couple of months ago, has forced the contractor to lay the road without median at one stretch towards the Nirmala Convent junction. This has become a traffic bottleneck during peak hours. As per the initial plans, the VMC wanted to provide a walking track on one side of the road and had not finalised the side where it had to come, according to sources.

Near the Mother Teresa junction, the construction of culvert on the road towards the Siddhartha junction has been left midway posing danger to motorists. Motorists reportedly are falling into the drain when it gets submerged following rain.

“While works in many areas were done quickly, here it turned a problem for the past three months. Vehicles are skidding on this unfinished stretches,” said Y. Satyanarayana, who works at Siddhartha Nagar.

Due to the unfinished median, streetlights have not been installed on the entire stretch of the Polyclinic Road which witnesses is movement of heavy vehicles to and from a construction site where a 15-storeyed building is coming up.

Small LED lights have been arranged on one side.