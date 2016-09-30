Andhra Hospitals cardiologist J. Sreemannarayana addressing the gathering at a programme organised by The Hindu in association with Heart and Brain Insitute, Andhra Hospitals, in Vijayawada on Thursday. Cardiothoracic surgeon K R Dileep (left) and neonatal paediatric intensivist P V Rama Rao are seen.—PHOTO: V RAJU

“Unfortunately, we see youth in their 30s falling prey to heart diseases”

Including ideal amount of vegetables and fruits in the diet, regular exercise and health check-up will help reduce the risk of heart attacks, according to experts in cardiovascular ailments.

Speaking at an awareness session on the occasion of World Heart Day, organised by The Hindu in association with the city-based Andhra Hospitals, cardiologist J. Sreemannarayana said the ailment was fast spreading to the younger generation.

Addressing over 200 people on the Andhra Hospitals premises in the city, Dr. Sreemannarayana said, “Unfortunately, we see youth in their 30s falling prey to heart diseases. Changed lifestyle, irregular food and sleep habits and lack of exercise are the prime reasons for the increase.”

Blocks may not be detected

A simple fatigue, profuse sweating, back pain or heart burn could be an indication of heart ailment. Even if the ECG and Echo tests are normal, there could be blocks in the heart, according to Andhra Hospitals Managing Director P.V. Ramana Murthy.

Taking brisk walk, swimming, including vegetables like carrot, cucumber and fruits, reducing oil consumption, avoiding pickles and handling stress through yoga can help in avoiding the risk of heart attack and related issues to a great extent, according to him.

People in general have information about the precautions but they tend to neglect the same.

A simple aspect such as sleep pattern plays a major role in stress management and it is neglected by many, said Cardio Thoracic Surgeon K.R. Dileep. As a matter of fact, many people do not know that they are under stress, he added.