The private bus invovled in the accident.

Eight persons suffered injuries when a private bus, belonging to Kaleswari Travels, over turned at Pydurupadu village on the outskirts of Vijayawada in the early hours on Friday.

Five passengers suffered critical injuries and were rushed to a private hospital.

The bus was proceeding from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad via. Vijayawada. Officials made alternative arrangements for the passengers to reach their destinations.

Police have rushed to the spot to investigate.