The Andhra Pradesh government will give the same amount of importance to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of people dislocated by the Polavaram project as it is giving to construction, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said.

At a press conference in Hyderabad after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held the weekly review of the project, Mr. Rao said the implementation of the R&R schemes would also be reviewed every week.

The Minister said the designs for the Diaphragm Wall submitted by L&T and the German Construction firm Bauer were under consideration of the Central Water Commission.

The Minister said there would not be a project as huge as the Polavaram in future. The dam would have the capacity to withstand a flow of 50 lakh cusecs.

Work on the cofferdam would begin next year. Meanwhile, the different contractors working in the project — Triveni and Transstroy — were working in coordination to meet the targets.

Design improvement

He said faculty from three IITs Rourkee, New Delhi and Patna were being consulted for improvement of designs and technology.

Resident geologist would camp at the site to prepare ground for construction of the cofferdam which would begin next year.

Despite the efforts of the State government, the primary Opposition, the YSRC was trying to create obstacles for the project and other projects that would be of benefit to the people, the Minister said.