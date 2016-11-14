Power utilities aim to cut T&D losses to less than 6 p.c.

The public sector power utilities of Andhra Pradesh are striving to bring down the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses from the present 9.98 per cent to less than six per cent in the coming years.

During 2014, the power sector of A.P had T&D losses of 12.6 percent.

The T&D losses at the national level stand around 22 percent.

Besides, the government has duly emphasised on reduction of losses, which helps in reducing the financial burden on the consumers.

Principal Secretary (energy) Ajay Jain stated in a press release that energy deficit was reduced from 10.6 percent in June 2014 (22 million units per day) when the State was bifurcated, to zero level at present.

Metered sales have gone up to 73 percent from 72 percent last year. With a one percent loss reduction, the power utilities are expected to save around Rs. 270 crore annually.

The cost of service stands at Rs.5.33 and annual consumption 50,000 million units.

In order to reduce the losses, the AP-Transco has firmed up investment plans worth Rs. 13,170 crore for the five-year period ending 2019 and is contemplating constructing 88 substations with a total transformer capacity of 18632 MVA.

Demand is expected

to increase

The demand for power is expected to increase by leaps and bounds in the near future due to industrial and infrastructure development in the new State.

Accordingly, the officials were instructed to work hard to meet the burgeoning requirement in a time-bound manner.