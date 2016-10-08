Splinters, including the lid of a transformer, flew from the substation and hit passersby and broke the glasses of a few cars.

Splinters that flew from the AP-Transco’s 132/33 KV substation near Rajiv Gandhi Park caused minor injuries to four persons on Friday. A high-voltage surge of current that followed a lightning which struck Indrakeeladri, ignited a fire and shattered some parts of the substation causing metal fragments to fly around.

A woman standing in the queue lines to have darshan of goddess Kanaka Durga at the hill shrine fainted due to short-circuit that was triggered by the lightning.

The intensity of the electricity that flowed in from conductors situated at a higher altitude was so strong that people initially thought it was either a blast at the electrical installation or the lightning struck the substation directly but it turned out to be a surge.

Splinters, including the lid of a transformer, flew from the substation and hit passersby and broke the glasses of a few cars. This type of incidents happen when surge diverters do not function properly or the voltage is extremely high, said a Transco official.

Meanwhile, District Collector Babu A. visited the substation and inquired about the incident. Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian and Transco officials were among those who accompanied him.