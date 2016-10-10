The government will soon pay post-matriculation scholarships on saturation basis to all eligible students belonging to the minorities, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and economically and other backward classes, said Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu.

The Minister stated in a press release that new guidelines were issued and steps for releasing the scholarships were being taken. The government is encouraging colleges to register in the e-POS network to facilitate online payment of scholarships and recording attendance through the biometric system.

The All India Council for Technical Education and Medical Council of India would make inspections to check whether the colleges fulfilled the criteria prescribed for the e-POS, which would be implemented from June 1 to 31 every year.

Mr. Kishore Babu said every student should have minimum 75 per cent attendance and mess charges would be stopped if they fall short of the mark. Biometric systems would help the colleges in keeping a flawless record of attendance of the students, he stated, adding that Aadhaar and ration cards should be produced without fail for taking scholarships.

Income certificates obtained through Mee-Seva centres could be produced as an alternative to ration cards if the students do not possess their copies.