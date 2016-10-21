Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad launched the poster of the book titled – ‘Andhrula Samagra Charitra Sanskriti’, written by Dr. E. Siva Nagareddy, a historian, archaeologist and CEO of The Cultural Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasad said the book contained original and authentic information of the history and culture of Andhras from the pre-historic times till the division of the State which would be very useful for the students preparing for the competitive exams.

Department of Language and Culture director Vizai Bhaskar said Mr. Reddy was an authority on the Satavahana and Vijayanagara dynasties.

Andhra Arts Academy secretary Golla Narayana Rao spoke.