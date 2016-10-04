Food inspectors collecting samples of laddus kept for sale at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on Monday after insects were found in the prasadam on Sunday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Queue lines, prasadam counter and bathing ghats wear a deserted look

Poor turnout was witnessed at the Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on the third day of the Dasara festival here on Monday.

Nearly 55,000 devotees had thronged the temple by 9 p.m. The presiding deity appeared as Gayatri Devi. The temple priests performed Suprabhata seva and other rituals, and the temple was thrown open for the general public for ‘darshan’ from 3 a.m. onwards. However, the crowd was thin from the early hours and there was not much rush even during the evening hours. The queue lines, prasadam counter and bathing ghats wore a deserted look. At a point of time, the police and security personnel outnumbered devotees on the hill shrine. The attendance of VIPs was also meagre.

As many as 61 ubhaya daatalu took part in kumkum archana performed at Mallikarjkuna Mahamandapam. The temple provided free meal to about 6,000 devotees at Sringeri Mutt located on Arjuna Veedhi. The temple served sweet, rice, dal, curry, sambar and buttermilk to the devotees. The temple was making arrangements to provide free meal to 45,000 devotees, according to Executive Officer A. Suryakumari.The EO said that the temple would be closed at 11 p.m. and prior to that the entry into queue line would be stopped at 10 p.m. near Vinakaya temple in view of the festival. The devotees were requested to make note of the change in timings before they plan to visit the temple, she said. Ramesh Medipalli, a US-based devotee, donated Rs. 6.60 lakh towards the annadanam scheme.