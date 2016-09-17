Joint CP cites difficulty in evacuating devotees as the reason

The Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam will not be put to use this Dasara too, but for a different reason. The police have turned down the proposal citing security reasons.

The matter came up for discussion at the Dasara Coordination Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police Hari Kumar said that the facilities available at the complex were not sufficient to evacuate the devotees in case of emergency. The inadequacies were identified at a recent inspection along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The complex could be brought into use at a later date. Till then, time-tested queue line system should be followed, he said.

Uma, Kesineni for joint inspection

But, Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) asked the police to conduct a joint inspection along with the fire services, revenue, endowments and other departments concerned again.

Mr. Srinivas said that the queue lines can be formed in Arjuna veedhi as the street was widened recently. The complex constructed by spending crores of rupees should be utilised properly for providing smooth darshan to the devotees.

MLC Buddha Venkanna said that queue lines on Canal Road were causing a lot of inconvenience to the public, particularly One Town residents.

Collector Babu A, and Temple Executive Officer A. Surya Kumari said that the complex could be used once the proposal was cleared by the police.

Crowd management

The Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam was built at the Kanakadurga temple on lines of Vaikuntham Queue Complex at Tirumala to ensure a cosy waiting foyer for devotees. The complex was thrown open to the public last April. However, it was not put to use during last Dasara.

Last year, the temple authorities were of the view that improper access to the Mahamandapam, built at a cost of Rs. 22 crore, will hinder the movement of devotees during the festivities. They continued the existing practice of setting up barricades for the queue lines on Canal Road, saying that the road on Arjuna veedhi was not sufficient.

In 2014, the temple authorities stated that none of the staffers was experienced to handle the rush through the queue complex. So, it will be very difficult to manage the crowd if the complex is thrown open to devotees during the festival.

The construction of the structure planned in 2009 involving a cost of Rs. 20.5 crore to solve various problems parking, queue line management, amenities for pilgrims —at one go, is almost complete, except for setting up the queue lines. But, due to various reasons, the cost escalated to Rs. 22.5 crore.