Just 10 days ahead of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s padayatra plans in East Godavari district, the State police plan to implement provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.

In-charge Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao said the police would follow the directions of the Supreme Court and steps for the recovery of damaged property henceforth in the State.

Circular issued

In a circular issued to Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police, Mr. Rao directed them to record the processions, protests and other agitations and send the footage immediately, if any protester resorts to violence, injuring others and damaging public or private properties.

“The organiser shall obtain prior permission from the police for any protest, mention the route and assure that the protest will be organised peacefully,” Mr. Rao told mediapersons here on Monday.

On January 31, the Kapu meeting turned violent at Tuni in East Godavari.

The protesters torched Ratnachal Express, attacked two police stations and the Tuni railway station, besides injuring some police personnel.

Kapu leader and former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham announced that he would organise a padayatra from Ravulapalem to Antervedi from November 16 to 21, pressing the demand for inclusion of Kapus in Backward Classes list.

“We are facing a bigger challenge in handling caste-related incidents in Amalapuram division. So far, more than 100 such cases have been registered in that sub-division alone,” he said

Asked why the PDPP Act was not implemented in the Tuni violence case, the police chief said the damage assessment was being done on the incident.

“Now onwards, we want to be tough and submit report to the High Court on the destruction caused to public or private property. The Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police are requested to implement the Act strictly,” Mr. Rao said.