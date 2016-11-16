Girl’s family cites poverty as thereason for goingfor the earlymarriage

In a joint operation, officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and police conducted a raid at Agiripalli village and prevented a child marriage on Tuesday.

The marriage was fixed due to poverty, said the girl’s family members.

The police took the girl and the boy’s family members into custody and counselled them.

Following an assurance given by the villagers not to allow the child marriage to take place, the officials released them but not before binding over the bride and the bridegroom.

On receiving information of the child marriage, WD&CW Project Director K. Krishna Kumari deputed a team led by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar, who in turn rushed to the spot with the Agiripalli police.

Engagement performed

“Engagement was over and the marriage was scheduled for November 17. The girl, aged 17, was a tenth class dropout from Agiripalli village.

“ The boy, a native of Tatakunta village (near Vissannapet) in Krishna district, is a private driver,” said Mr. Vijay Kumar.

Vissannapet Integrated Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Indira Devi visited the bridegroom’s village and counselled the family members.

“The villagers and the community elders gave an undertaking that the marriage proposal would be dropped.

The bride’s family members said the marriage was fixed due to poverty and ill-health,” said assistant sub-inspector Raju, who accompanied the team.

Child Rights Week

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Vijay Kumar said as part of the Child Rights Week being observed from November 14 to 20, officials of various government departments in association with the Child Protection Network (CPN) were visiting villages and conducting raids to protect child rights, stop child marriages and abuse.

“We explained the consequences of a child marriage and about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The raids will continue,” the Project Officer said.