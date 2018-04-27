Next Story
Vijayawada

Police housing corporation office opened

M Malakondaiah

M Malakondaiah

Director-General of Police M. Malakondaiah inaugurated the office of the Andhra Pradesh Police Housing Corporation (APPHC) in the recently inaugurated Tech Tower near the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Malakondaiah said due to continuous support from the Sate government and encouragement of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the department was able to have solid infrastructure for all the needs of the police in the new State.

APPHC chairman Nagul Meera said the office had been completely shifted to Mangalairi from Hyderabad. APHCC managing director K.V.R.N. Reddy was present.

