DGP says there is intelligence about anti-social elements creating trouble

The Andhra Pradesh police have intelligence warnings of possible violence by anti-social elements during the upcoming agitation of Kapu community in East Godavari district. There are alerts about similar protests in Kadapa.

“If the organisers seek permission and undertake responsibility for any untoward incident, we will consider the pleas and our decisions will be subject to the Supreme Court guidelines and past incidents,” said Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao without taking the names of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham and others planning to launch such agitations. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said any procession or protests held without prior permission of the police would amount to violating the relevant guidelines framed by legal luminaries K.T. Thomas and F.S. Nariman.

Besides, such processions and assemblies would be breaching the restrictions imposed under Sec. 30 of the Police Act. Permissions applied as per procedure would be duly looked into and rejections justified with reasons.

Mr. Rao said protests called on caste and community lines would be dealt with as per law after the ground situation was thoroughly assessed.

Asked what the approach would be to such programmes which either have names of Ministers on the list of invitees or are supported by them, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said such events were not in for any special treatment.

AgriGold auction

The DGP said the CID was given full powers to take up the auction of properties of AgriGold under court supervision.

Accordingly, CID would identify the assets of the company and speed up the clearing of total dues to depositors in Andhra Pradesh that amount to nearly Rs. 4,000 crore.

It was estimated that roughly 32 lakh people have subscribed to AgriGold schemes. Of them 19 lakh were in Andhra Pradesh.

The process of the sale of the company’s properties would be reviewed again in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for November 15.

“Even if a sum of Rs.1,000 crore to Rs.1,500 crore is recovered, the d

ues of a majority of the depositors can be cleared,” the DGP said.

He added that a small chunk of the tainted properties was already sold through the auction route.