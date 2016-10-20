Police donate blood, organise eye camp

A police constable helping an old woman to attend an eye camp in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— PHOTO: V RAJU

The city police donated blood in a camp organised at the Armed Reserve Ground in the city on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang inaugurated the blood donation camp, and 75 police personnel and 300 civilians, including students, donated blood.

The blood donation camp was conducted in coordination with the Vijayasri Blood Bank of the Government General Hospital and Indian Red Cross Society, the police said.

Eye camp

About 750 persons were treated at the eye camp organised on the ground in connection with the Police Martyr’s Commemoration Week now going on. Deputy Commissioners of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, G, Pala Raju and K. Praveen, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other police officers participated.