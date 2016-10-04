The Central Sainik Board has invited applications from ex-servicemen children for availing Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) for the year 2016-17. Students pursuing first year B.E, B. Tech, BDS, B. Ed, BBA, BCA, B. Pharmacy, LLB, MBA, MCA and other vocational courses are eligible for the scholarship. Candidates who secured 60 percent marks in the entrance tests are eligible for PMSS.

Last date

Interested students are requested to fill the forms by logging on towww.ksb.gov.inbefore November 11, 2016, and submit the copy of the form in the District Sainik Welfare Office by November 20.

For more information, visit the Sainik Welfare Office, located in Municipal Stadium Complex, Labbipet, said the officials in a press release.