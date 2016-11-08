Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu releasing a souvenir at Andhra Pradesh Science Congress organised by the Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences in Vijayawada on Monday.— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

The State government is ready to give away valuable land to enhance the employment opportunities and development activity in the State, according to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day 2nd AP Science Congress- 2016 organised by Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences in the city on Monday.

Addressing the gathering of scientists, students and faculty, Mr. Naidu said the State government was ready to give away 50 acres for world class science museum at Tirupati. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to inaugurate the national science congress at Tirupati’s SV University in January 3, 2017, will lay the foundation stone for the science museum.”

Calling upon students to think innovatively, Mr. Naidu said every school and university would be developed into incubation centres.

He said the government was contemplating establishing a world class institute with the help of CII and make AP top the country by 2029.

He said Visakhapatnam would be developed as Navy hub and AP as defence manufacturing hub.

Speaking about the controversy over beach festival at Vizag, Mr. Naidu said, “The beach festival is an innovative initiative which will be as per traditions but some section of people are ridiculing it. I have been promoting the Indian tradition always.”

Mr. Naidu later presented life-time achievement awards to Avra Labs Chairman, Dr. A V Ramarao, former vice-chancellor of Manipal University B M Hegde, former director of NIMS Kakarla Subbarao and B M Birla science centre director B.G. Siddartha.

He later inspected the science projects displayed by school and college students. Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, AP Academi of Sciences president B.L. Deekshitulu, APAS secretary K.R.S Sambasiva Rao, Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor T. Ravi Raju, city Mayor Koneru Sridhar and others were present.