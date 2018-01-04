‘Picxy’ promises to make visual content affordable

more-in

There are many ways of giving back to the homeland. Three techies from the capital region – Jitendra Emmani, Vamsi Mannem, and Satish V Madala –are on this mission and have decided to return to the country leaving lucrative IT jobs in multinational companies.

Thus, Picxy, a stock photo startup covering 11 South Asian countries, has been co-founded by them in Amaravati. They are poised to bring about changes in the way visual content is looked at, and address the copyright infringement by making visual content affordable and widely available.

Mr. Jitendra, CEO of Picxy, was working in the US till mid-2017 as vice-president, Strategic Analytics of Citi Group. He quit the job to establish Picxy along with his friends. He had earlier worked with Amazon.

Mr. Vamsi, Chief Technology Officer, moved here from Texas, where he was working for a product company as software developer.

Mr. Satish, COO, had worked for various private and government IT projects.

The three of them teamed up a few months ago, and were all set to launch the operations.

“While studying in the US, I ran a website covering developments in Andhra Pradesh. I found a huge gap in the Indian content space. One cannot get a photograph of local food or landscape in towns and cities from the existing stock. I wished someone would bridge the gap. With none tapping the potential, I took it up, and also raised an investment of USD 1 million valuation in the first round,” Mr. Jitendra told The Hindu.

Picxy roped in photographers from across the country and had already curated thousands of photographers from 11 nations.

“Firstly, we want to cover entire India. Picxy now has at least one photograph from every 20 square km area. We have already started geo-tagging and visualising our content. Picxy will have first-of-its-kind geo- search feature,” Mr. Jitendra said.

The Picxy team comprises six professionals, and four more are set to join it by the end of January.

“We will have 1,000 photographers by March and a stock of about one million photographs in 650 categories by the end of this year,” he added.

“We also want to address the copyright issue in the country. We give photographs for as low as ₹250, and a considerable share of it to the photographer. This is going to make a big difference in the content industry and also help thousands of enthusiastic photographers find work,” he said.

“We want to become a success story in Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, we chose Amaravati. Having an office in cities such as Bengaluru could have helped us get more investors. But we want to prove that the capital region has the ecosystem needed for startups to prosper,” Mr. Jitendra said.

Launch after Sankranti

IT Minister N. Lokesh will be inaugurating the office of Picxy at APNRT building in Amaravati after Sankranti. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be formally inaugurating the website later, according to Mr. Jitendra.