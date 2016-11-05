Consumers of petroleum products can relax with the dealers calling of the proposed nationwide strike on November 15 and deciding to operate in a full-fledged manner from November 5.

According to an office-bearer of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, the Central government has agreed to give Rs. 100 commission per kilolitre of petrol over and above the existing rate. The enhanced commission on diesel is slightly higher.

Some more demands are promised to be considered positively but it is likely to take time up to the end of December, the person from CIPD told The Hindu .