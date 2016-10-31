Pedestrians struggle to cross the road near the Executive Club junction in Vijayawada.—Photo: V. Raju

Zebra crossings and foot-overbridges are not in place

With the vehicular traffic being ubiquitous in the city, the local body and the traffic police have made several changes including shutting down four-road junctions and creating new lanes and medians to streamline the flow of vehicles and avoid snarls.

While these changes have addressed the concerns of the motorists to an extent, the same turned the roads and junctions into a hazardous maze for pedestrians.

Zebra crossings and foot-over bridges, which provide safe passage to pedestrians, are completely ignored forcing pedestrians — including students, employees and senior citizens — to take risk and cross the busy roads.

The arterial M.G. Road and Eluru Road hardly have zebra crossings, and the existing ones are either misplaced or blocked with barricades.

Particularly in the stretch of M.G. Road from the Police Control Room junction to the High School Road in Patamata, zebra crossings are provided at 20 junctions. Unfortunately, 13 of them have been blocked due to changes like the extension of medians and others made by the authorities concerned.

“There are no proper alternatives provided. There are three passes between Benz Circle and Sweet Magic junction which seem to be unauthorised because there are no zebra crossings marked. Pedestrians could cross the road only at the mercy of the motorists,” said M.P. Murthy, a resident of Patamata.

The situation is worse near the Executive Club junction where thousands of college students are forced to run among vehicles to cross the road every evening.

“We have to deal with barricades as well as vehicles to reach the bus stop on the other side. We wait for the red signal and cross the road when vehicles halt,” a student L. Sriraj said.

On the other hand, there are several incidents of minor accidents and traffic jams caused due to pedestrians crossing roads irregularly.