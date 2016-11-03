Former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju and State Mahila Congress president Sunkara Padmasree participated in a dharna with subabul growers at Nandigama here on Wednesday.

Mr. Raju and Ms. Padmasree demanded that the government pay Rs. 10 crore due to Subabul farmers immediately.

Mr. Raju said that the Chief Minister does not seem to have time for farmers.

He demanded that the government scrap government order 143 immediately.

Ms. Padmasree said Minister Devieneni Umamaheswara Rao, who was constantly with farmers, had no time for them after becoming a Minister.