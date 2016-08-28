The Jana Sena founder blamed the Congress for the "unscientific bifurcation" and the BJP for extending unconditional support to the move without caring for the State’s future.

Actor and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan on Saturday reiterated the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, saying he would take the fight for the rights of the people of Seemandhra to the streets.

At a huge public meeting at the Indira Maidanam here, Mr. Kalyan blamed the Congress for the “unscientific bifurcation” and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for extending unconditional support to the move without caring for the State’s future.

The Jana Sena leader announced he would hold a public meeting on September 9 at Kakinada, where the BJP had decided in late nineties to carve out a separate Telangana. At the second stage, he would exert pressure on the Members of Parliament representing all parties. If there was no response, he vowed to take his protest to the streets.

The actor-turned-politician said he chose Tirupati to launch his fusillade against the Central and State governments as it was here that he extended support to Narendra Modi and N. Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the 2014 general election.

He urged the ruling TDP and the Opposition YSR Congress to speak in unison when people’s interests were at stake.