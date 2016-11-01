Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan sent clear signals of his intent on playing a more active role in Andhra Pradesh politics by asking his cadres to prepare the ground for his registration as a voter in Eluru in West Godavari (WG) district.

More importantly, Mr. Kalyan wanted an accommodation to be searched for him in Eluru to make it his political base.

It was in response to a request by the JSP leaders from W.G. district who met him in Hyderabad on Monday that the actor decided to get himself registered as a voter in the WG district headquarters.

Mr. Kalyan started playing an active role in politics during the 2014 elections from Hyderabad but he apparently resolved to get closer to the masses by moving to Eluru.

At the moment, Mr. Kalyan is a voter in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

His inclination to stay in A.P. is being seen a politically significant move against the backdrop of the series of meetings on Special Category Status (SCS) being organised by him.

After driving home a strong message that he is not going to take the Union government’s promise of SCS and other related issues lightly at the public meetings in Kakinada and Tirupati, he is bracing for the one scheduled to be held at Anantapur on November 10.

Closer home, his support to farmers who are agitating against the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park at Bhimavaram created ripples as he asserted that he was not going to compromise on issues of public interest.