Aim is to win over the Kapu community, says a party leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu has dropped enough hints that there would be a change of guard in the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit.

Mr. Naidu, who launched membership drive at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district on Tuesday, named deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayla Chinarajappa as convener of the ad hoc election committee consisting of six members and a convener.

For long time, there is talk in party circles that Mr. Naidu will drop Mr. Rajappa from the Cabinet in a minor reshuffle. “He is likely to be elevated as AP president,” said a senior leader.

“Though it is not mandatory that ad hoc election committee convener will be elevated as party president or to some other post, there are chances this time,” said a senior leader who did not want to be quoted.

Caste equations

Usually, the party nominates a leader from Backward Classes (BC) community as convener of the ad hoc committee. Going against its usual practice, the Telugu Desam, this year, named Mr. Rajappa, who hails from a dominant Kapu community, for AP. The party also appointed E. Peddi Reddy as convener for the TS ad hoc committee.

Even as Mr. Naidu was announcing the names of ad hoc committees for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it a few leaders were seen discussing the “possible outcome of the exercise.” Mr. Naidu has balanced the caste equations in AP and Telangana by appointing Mr. Chinarajappa and Mr. Peddi Reddy as conveners.

As far as A.P. is concerned, the Kapu community is all set to play a pivotal role in the 2019 elections. Understandably, all the major political parties in the State are rallying behind it.

“With this, the TDP wants to send signals that it is working for the welfare of Kapus and according top priority to them in the party,” said another TDP leader. If Mr. Chinarajappa were to be made TDP AP president, the party can put a check on the agitation being spearheaded by Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham. Besides, it would also help in countering cine actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. Mr. Pawan Kalyan a day ago announced that he would enrol as voter from AP hinting that he has big plans,” reasons another leader.