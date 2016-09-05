Sarath Chandra and Raj Kumar in the spoof video for Special Status Category.

The video, released on September 1, has gone viral on social media.

The Special Category Status is considered the need of the hour for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

People have been waiting for it – and are now turning restive — ever since the promise of granting it was made during the election campaigns by leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

One such band of youngsters who are into short film making came out questioning the stance of Mr. Modi, Mr. Naidu and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in a lighter but attention-drawing way.

On the YouTube channel, Crazy Lazy Guys, they launched the song titled ‘A.P. Special Status Song’ — a parody of the recent hit song ‘Sailaja Sailaja’ from the movie Nenu Sailaja.

The video, released on September 1, is going viral on the social media and as on 6 p.m. Sunday it was viewed by more than 53,000 users.

The video first shows the footage in which the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister promised special status and two youngsters later trying to commit suicide as it has not materialised.

“Despite promises made during electioneering, we are being ignored by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for a long time. As protests and bandhs have failed to move them, we thought of reaching out through the most popular way and came up with this song,” says A. Sarath Chandra, a native of Kakinada who conceptualised it.

“The Central Ministers are hinting at granting of packages which are better than the special status. We are expecting only status which helps us develop but not any attractive packages,” he told The Hindu.

In the song, Mr. Modi and Mr. Naidu are asked a series of questions which point out the things that have stayed unchanged in their lives and the change in their attitude.

At the end, the duo asks Pawan Kalyan, who recently came out strongly for the status, not to change his mind.

Mr. Sarath along with Raj Kumar played the role of A.P. youngsters.

Kailash Rainuthala of Vijayawada penned the lyrics and Pavan Sunil of Hyderabad sang and choreographed the song.