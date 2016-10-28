The State government has constituted a committee consisting of IAS officers to examine the utilisation of funds for SC, ST, BC sub-plans and by Kapu and Brahmin corporations.

The four-member committee, headed by Ajeya Kallam, would issue guidelines on the utilisation of funds in four days.

A group of Ministers (GOM) under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu held a review meeting on sub-plans and utilisation of funds by the corporations here on Thursday.

The Finance Minister said that the government allocated Rs. 8,732 crore under the BC Sub Plan.

However, only Rs. 1,065 crore had been spent so far. The utilisation of funds in respect of other sub-plans was satisfactory.

The government allotted Rs. 8,732 crore under the BC Sub Plan this year. It has has plans to scale up allocation for the sub- plan next year.

The government could spend Rs. 6,000 crore last year but the utilisation was going on at a snail's pace this year, he said, adding, the officials need to focus on this grey area. Minister Kollu Ravindra was also present.