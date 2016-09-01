A Mandal Parishad Development Officer of Krishna district was killed in a road accident near Kankadurga Varadhi under the Tadepalli police station limits in Guntur district on Wednesday evening.

According to Tadepalli police, Pamidimukkala MPDO Karra Basavaraju was heading towards Vijayawada from Guntur on a motorcycle. At around 7.30 p.m., he reached Manipal Hospital centre on the service road of Kolkata-Chennai Highway, when an RTC bus knocked him down, police said.

He succumbed to injuries on the way to a private hospital. The body was shifted to GGH in Vijayawada for autopsy.

The bus driver has been taken into police custody.