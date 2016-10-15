: Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy has asserted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu never took the name of the Leader the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy when he referred to the disclosure of an income of Rs. 10,000 crore by an individual from Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister doubted the sources of income of that person. “Why Mr. Jagan is having a guilty conscience?” he asked.

Addressing a press conference at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Friday, Mr. Raghunatha Reddy said that from the knee-jerk reaction of Mr. Jagan in shooting off a letter to the Prime Minister it was evident that he has a guilty feeling. The Chief Minister was referring to reports published in the media and merely wanted to know who that individual was. When Mr. Naidu did not mention Mr. Jagans’ name, why was he worried, he asked. In fact, the CBI should question Mr Jagan in the light of arrest of Masood of Ras al Khaimah which invested in the Vanpic during the tenure of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The CBI should investigate what was the role of Mr. Jagan and kickbacks he received as a quid pro quo to the land allotments made to Vanpic and Ras al Khaimah, he demanded.