‘Naidu has taken the right line; Cong., YSRC playing politics over SCS’

: BJP leader and former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s acceptance of the financial package to Andhra Pradesh announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was a wise decision, and insisted that the State could not afford to spurn the Central assistance in its quest for Special Category Status.

The Congress and the YSR Congress targeted the State government demanding SCS in lieu of the financial package, not in public interest but to further their own agenda, he alleged.

Addressing media persons here, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said Congress President Sonia Gandhi had brushed aside the voices of dissent within her party and pushed the A.P Reorganisation Bill through Parliament in an undemocratic manner to make her son the Prime Minister.

Having supported the idea of bifurcation from the beginning and the loss it would inflict on A..P., the BJP announced the financial package which was more beneficial than the over-hyped SCS.

Mr. Rao said the Central government could not give SCS to A.P alone and that the 14th Finance Commission did not want to let the disparities between States to continue and hence has resolved to do away with ‘special category’ from next year. It was imperative that A.P could not press for SCS under such circumstances.

Pawan remarks

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan's ‘laddu’ remark was intended to point at the delay in giving the financial package but not to reject it.

Mr. Pawan should have let his opinions known earlier if he felt the package was too late a thing to happen.

“The critics of the BJP will obviously accuse it of doing injustice to A.P but people will realise its commitment sooner than later,” he said.