The Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development has gone in for massive re-organisation to double productivity and boost exports from the State.

In an overhaul of the entire infrastructure and work force, the department nearly doubled the number of veterinary hospitals in the State by upgrading the existing veterinary dispensaries.

According to orders issued by Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh, the number of veterinary hospitals in the State has been increased from 180 to 323 with the upgradation of 143 dispensaries.

From an average of one veterinary hospital per four mandals, the figure has now improved to one hospital for every two mandals after the upgradation. Earlier, the situation was dismal with some veterinary hospitals catering to a dozen mandals.

There was only one hospital for 12 mandals in the Nuzvid Assembly Constituency and nearly 19 mandals in the Tenali Constituency had only one hospital.

In Prakasam district, 18 dispensaries were upgraded increasing the number of hospitals to 27. In Chittoor district, the number went up from 15 to 32 to cater to its 66 mandals.

According to the new order, 298 Rural Livestock Units (RLUs) have been upgraded to veterinary dispensaries. This was done by providing additional budget and by the posting of a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) to head them.

Officers of Assistant Director Cadre have been posted to 125 Veterinary Hospitals as part of the upgradation.

New posts created

Thirty-seven new posts of various categories were created to fill vacancies in the State Management Institute of Livestock Entrepreneurship (SMILE), Quality Analytical Laboratory (QAL), National Kamadhenu Breeding Centre (NKBC), State Poultry Farm and Hatchery and the recently created Divisional Office at Rampachodavaram and RLUs in Prakasam and Chittoor districts.

In all, 430 posts were created in the general category, 65 posts at the District Live Stock Production Units (DLPUs) and 194 posts in various cadres were up-graded as part of the re-organisation.

Veterinary Surgeons Association treasurer Saigopal Tummala said the reorganisation would give Andhra Pradesh the competitive edge in exporting milk, meat and poultry products. The re-organisation was planned with a thrust on export quality produce and double the productivity.

Competitive edge

Jurisdiction of veterinary hospitals fixed

One Pashu Mithra to be deployed for every 500 livestock

Multi-purpose Diary Extension Assistants told to report to ADs