Hundreds of cycling enthusiasts took to M.G. Road making the most of the Sunday morning as part of the ‘I Ride With India’ campaign organised by the cycling clubs of Vijayawada.

As part of a nationwide campaign, ‘I Ride With India’ cycling associations of the city joined hands to promote the habit of cycling. Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang flagged off the rally at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium. He stressed the need for more people to take up cycling as a hobby and also as a better means of transport.

Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad took part in the campaign and rode a cycle along with other bicyclers. Founder of the Cycling Clubs of Vijayawada and Capital Cycling Club K. Satya Kumar said the aim of the event was to promote cycling which also contributes to pollution control. Mr. Satya said that over 600 cyclists took part in the campaign. The event was jointly organised by the Capital Cycling Club, Amaravati Bicyclers Club, Vijayawada Cycling Club and Bza Panthers which came together under one roof for the event.