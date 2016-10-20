The special ambulance carrying harvested organs of G. Vamsi Krishna heading towards Vijayawada Airport at Gannavaram through the makeshift green channel in Vijayawada on Wednesday.—Photo: V RAJU

: The heart and liver of 27-year-old G. Vamsi Krishna of Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district, declared brain-dead, were airlifted in a chartered flight to Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

Categorised as a “precious” donor because of his young age, the heart of the donor was allotted to the Apollo Hospitals and the liver to the Yashoda Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Jeevandan Chief Executive Officer G Krishna Murthy told The Hindu that the Andhra Hospitals where the donor was declared brain-dead, was declared a temporary non-transplant organ harvesting centre (NTOHC) to facilitate the harvesting of the vital organs.

There were 27 Organ Transplant Centres (OTCs) in the State where organ transplanting and harvesting was permitted. Andhra Hospitals would be applying for licence soon and the same would be granted to it after inspection, Dr. Krishna Murthy said.

Shifting a risky affair

The shifting of brain-dead persons from one hospital to another was risky because the patients required continuous ventilator support, Dr. Krishna Murthy explained.

The two kidneys of Vamsi Krishna were allotted to the NRI Hospital, Chinakakani, Guntur district, and the Ayush Hospital, Vijayawada, and even the eyes were handed over to the eye bank, Dr. Krishna Murthy said.

Teams of doctors came from Apollo and Yashoda to evaluate the condition of the heart and liver and the organs were airlifted from Gannavaram airport at 9.30 am and the procedure to place the organs would begin at 10.30 am in their respective hospitals, representatives said.

Vamsi Krishna, who was working as a computer instructor at a private college in Jaggaiahpeta, became ill about three days ago. He was brought to Andhra Hospitals in a serious condition on Monday and the doctors recognised his condition as hopeless.