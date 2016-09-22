Thousands of passengers faced severe inconvenience at the Gunadala railway station on the first day of the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) works on Wednesday.

As there was no platform, passengers, particularly the aged and the physically challenged, boarded and alighted the trains with much difficulty. However, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel lend a helping hand to them while crossing the tracks and also boarding/alighting the trains.

“In addition to the problems at Gunadala station, the railway officials halted a goods train at the station and the passengers are forced to climb the goods trains to reach the other side of the platform,” said a passenger G. Krishnaveni. The rain aggravated their problems.

The situation at Ramavarappadu, Rayanapadu, Gannavaram and Krishna Canal Junction was similar, the passengers said.

The APSRTC was operating buses for the convenience of passengers to reach the city.

Helpline numbers

Meanwhile, the SCR authorities have arranged additional phones at the Central Enquiry in Vijayawada for disseminating information on cancellation, diversion and normal schedule of trains on a daily basis during the RRI works period.

Passengers can call 0866-2574870, 2574872, 0866-2767040 and 2767070, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar in a press release.