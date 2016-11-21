BJP State Development Committee chairman Y. Raghunadha Babu has criticised the opposition parties for “provoking” the people over demonetisation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw yhe high-value currency notes from circulation was intended to unearth the massive amount of black money that kept the wheels of parallel economy running. But it was faulted by the Congress and other parties just for the sake of politicising the issue.

‘Strategic policy’

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Raghunadha Babu said demonetisation was a far bigger strategic policy direction that Mr. Modi gave to the economy than the annexation of the erstwhile provinces into the Indian Union, India-Pakistan war, and the nuclear bomb testing at Pokhran in 1998.

Unfortunately, motives were attributed to Mr. Modi, who made it clear that the war against black money would not stop with demonetisation.

“Former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee had praised Indira Gandhi’s decision to wage a war against Pakistan. The Congress is today slinging mud at Mr. Modi out of sheer political vendetta,” Mr. Raghunadha Babu observed.

Party leaders Venkata Subbaiah and Dileep were present.