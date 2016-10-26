Members of Nyaya Parirakshana Seva Samiti are going to organise an open debate on October 29 to draw the attention of High Court to the case of a small trader who was troubled by the entire system of law and the judiciary for years.

Outlining the details of the case and the open debate at a press conference here on Tuesday, samiti president V. Satyanarayana said that the trader S. Satyanarayana was first booked for defaulting 14 loans and was acquitted after five years. Though the trader time and again made it clear that he had no dealings with a private finance company which lodged a complaint against him, he was subjected to police harassment and made to face cases in courts, the samiti president said.