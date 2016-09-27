Students of the city schools are going to have only five days holidays for Dasara this year, while their counterparts across the State will have a 12-day holiday starting October 1.

Owing to holidays given during the 12-day Krishna Pushkarams held in parts of Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts, the Education Department has decided to reduce the number of holidays from 12 to 5 days for the schools.

In Vijayawada, all the schools remained closed for 15 days during the Pushkaralu and schools lagged in covering the syllabus. “All the schools which were closed during Pushkarams will function till October 7. From October 8 to 12, they will have holidays,” DEO A. Subba Reddy told The Hindu .

Meanwhile, a majority of the city’s corporate and private colleges are yet to announce their holiday schedule. It is learnt that only three-day holiday would be given to students of these schools which are eager to complete syllabus.