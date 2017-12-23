Ongole school bags British Council award

more-in

The city-based NextGen International School(NGIS) bagged the British Council’s International School Award (ISA).

Students of the school did seven pre-approved projects of the British Council in collaboration with selected schools abroad to win the ISA and its accreditation for a period of three years from 2017, NGIS director Sreekanth.K. told reporters here on Friday.

School principal R.L.V.Ramesh said the projects in which NGIS students participated related to water, disaster management, transportation, local self government, etiquette and social reformers of 20th and 21st century.

The ISA is a benchmarking scheme that accredits schools having an outstanding level of support for nurturing global citizenship in young people and enriching teaching and learning among students of schools in 31 countries worldwide. The aim was to build leadership among students and foster team building, innovation, and project management, they added.